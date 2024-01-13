en English
Economy

Unemployment on the Rise in Jersey: A Deeper Look

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
In the Channel Island of Jersey, the past year has seen a significant swell in the unemployment rate. As per recent figures unveiled by the States of Jersey, the number of jobless individuals had climbed by over 7%, amounting to 720 by the close of 2023. Despite this overall escalation, a silver lining emerges with a noticeable decrease in the tally of long-term unemployed individuals.

A Beacon of Hope: Back to Work Programme

The Back to Work programme, an initiative by the Jersey government, has been instrumental in curtailing the unemployment rates. This programme aids businesses and employers by offering work placements, thereby ameliorating the job market. It emphasizes the necessity of both practical and classroom training for those in pursuit of employment. The programme’s impact is palpable in the drop of long-term unemployment numbers by approximately 20 compared to the same period in 2022.

Optimistic Outlook from the Assistant Social Security Minister

Deputy Malcolm Ferey, the Assistant Social Security Minister, portrayed an optimistic outlook on the situation. While acknowledging the rise in unemployment, he expressed enthusiasm over the lower numbers of those actively hunting for work. Ferey pointed towards the strong performance of the retail sector during the Christmas period as a positive sign. He remains hopeful for this trend to persist into 2024 and urges employers to participate in the Back to Work programme by registering their vacancies and providing work placement opportunities.

Upcoming Developments in Jersey’s Employment Landscape

In an unrelated development, Jersey’s teaching fraternity is set to be directly impacted by the government’s latest pay offer. Teachers will automatically receive this proposed increment, and any potential industrial action over pay will be curtailed until 2027 unless they deliberately decide to opt-out.

Simultaneously, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development is set to disburse 3.6 million in funds over the subsequent two years through the Bridges to Employing Youth Grant program. This scheme aims to address the career development requirements of vulnerable and underserved youth populations, including those with disabilities, justice-involved youth, and those in or have aged out of foster care, in addition to pregnant or parenting youth. This initiative seeks to equip these youth with the skills necessary to thrive in a 21st-century workforce.

Economy United Kingdom
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

