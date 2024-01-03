en English
Understanding the UK’s Points-Based System Dependant Visa: Eligibility, Changes, and Requirements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
The United Kingdom’s Points-Based System (PBS) Dependant Visa has become a viable route for family members of certain UK visa holders to enter and remain in the country. The primary visa holder must be a PBS migrant or in the process of applying to become one. Eligible family members for a PBS Dependant Visa include partners, children, and, under certain visa routes, other relatives.

Financial Requirements and Recent Changes

Dependants must meet specific financial requirements, which fluctuate based on the primary applicant’s route. For instance, under the Skilled Worker route, dependants need to prove they have sufficient funds to support themselves, or the primary visa holder’s sponsor may agree to meet these requirements on their behalf. Recent changes announced in July 2023 have also impacted student visa holders. As of January 1, 2024, they will not be permitted to bring dependants unless enrolled in a postgraduate research programme.

Application Process and Eligibility

Potential applicants must register with the police if required and provide a criminal record certificate if applicable. The application process entails providing evidence of eligibility and submitting biometric information. Processing times for visa applications may vary, and applicants are advised to be aware of any pandemic-related delays.

Benefits, Fees, and Continuity

PBS dependants have the liberty to work and study in the UK. Following five years of continuous residence, they may qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR). The fees associated with the PBS Dependant Visa depend on the primary applicant’s visa category. However, it is crucial for dependants to apply for visa extensions before their current visa expires to maintain lawful status and to keep abreast of changes in the primary visa holder’s status, which may influence their own.

United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

