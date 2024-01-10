en English
Safety

Understanding the ‘Name our Storms’ Initiative: A Look into the Met Office’s Storm Naming Process

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Understanding the ‘Name our Storms’ Initiative: A Look into the Met Office’s Storm Naming Process

The United Kingdom’s Met Office, in an effort to keep the public informed and safe during turbulent weather conditions, has released the process for naming future storms. The protocol is part of their ‘Name our Storms’ initiative, started in 2015, and is aimed at ensuring effective communication during severe weather events.

Understanding the ‘Name our Storms’ Project

Each September, the Met Office unveils a new list of storm names that remains valid till the subsequent August. The purpose behind attributing names to storms is to facilitate better communication that could potentially safeguard people and property during devastating weather occurrences. Storms are christened with names when there is the possibility of them causing substantial damage or disruption, typically in alignment with amber or red weather warnings issued by the Met Office.

Naming Process: A Collaborative Effort

The task of naming storms is not exclusive to the Met Office. It’s a collective endeavor that involves Met ‘Eireann and KNMI as well. The public also gets to be a part of this crucial process by suggesting names through emails or online forms. The inclusivity of the process ensures a wide range of names are considered, contributing to the diversity and uniqueness of each storm name.

Storm Naming Conventions

There is a method to the apparent madness of storm naming. The names follow an alphabetical order. However, the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z are conspicuously absent. The omission of these letters is in conformity with the naming conventions set by the US National Hurricane Centre – a nod to global collaboration and standardization in severe weather nomenclature. Once a storm fulfills the criteria for naming, the chosen name is then broadcasted through various news platforms and social media.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

