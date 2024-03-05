Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno Set to Heat Up Bishop's Stortford Before Hitting Major Festivals

Grab your feather boas and strap on your boogie shoes! Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno is returning to Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, for an exclusive show at Hme & Eat. Renowned for their dynamic stage presence and electrifying renditions of the classic hits of the disco era, Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno is set to bring their unparalleled energy and unmistakable style to the venue on Saturday, May 4. Fans can expect a night filled with timeless disco classics and irresistible dancefloor hits and are encouraged to dress to excess.

Advertisment

Electrifying Return to Bishop's Stortford

"We're thrilled to be returning to Bishop's Stortford and to be performing at the fantastic venue, Hme & Eat," said Uncle Funk, the band's charismatic frontman. "This may be our only show in the town this year, so get ready to dance, sing along, and let loose as we bring the magic of disco to life!" With a reputation for unforgettable performances, the band's return is highly anticipated by disco enthusiasts and live music fans alike.

Sharing the Stage with Legends

Advertisment

Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno has also just been confirmed for the Cambridge Club Festival where they'll be playing on a bill featuring soul legend Chaka Khan along with the Earth, Wind & Fire Experience, Sister Sledge, Incognito, and many more. They are also appearing at London's Indigo O2 on Saturday, March 23, with Sybil and Heather Small from M People and Phil Fearon's Galaxy. "We are very lucky that we get the opportunity to play these massive events with some of the legends of the disco era. It's a testament to this amazing band that we are considered worthy of sharing bills with these artists," said Uncle Funk.

Grab Your Tickets Now

Limited tickets for Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno at Hme & Eat are available now. For those eager to experience a night of high-energy disco classics and dancefloor fillers, securing tickets early is highly recommended to avoid disappointment. For future ticket information and to stay updated on Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno's performances, fans are encouraged to keep an eye on official announcements and updates.

As Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno prepares to bring their captivating disco revue back to Bishop's Stortford and onto major festival stages, their upcoming performances promise to be a celebration of disco music's enduring appeal and the band's impressive talent. With a lineup of shows that place them alongside some of the genre's most iconic figures, Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno continues to prove that disco never died—it just got funkier.