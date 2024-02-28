Unauthorized Fencing Encloses Dines Green Memorial: Redrow and Worcester Council in Talks

Residents of Dines Green were surprised to find a significant portion of the Howard Road field, a cherished local green space and home to a community memorial, unexpectedly fenced off. The barrier, installed by a contractor working for development company Redrow, encroached on Worcester City Council property, sparking concerns and immediate dialogue between the parties involved.

Community Space Compromised

The metal fencing, which appeared overnight, not only restricted access to a quarter of the field commonly used for sports but also to a memorial garden dedicated to a local resident. This sudden development left the community in dismay, with local Councillor Richard Udall voicing significant concerns over the loss of access to both the green space and the memorial. The installation was quickly identified as unauthorized, having not received the necessary permissions from Worcester City Council.

Swift Action Promised

Upon discovery of the oversight, discussions commenced between Worcester City Council and Redrow’s managing director, Paul Shaw. Shaw extended an apology for the inconvenience caused by the unauthorized fencing and confirmed that steps were being taken to rectify the situation promptly. The fencing, he clarified, was intended to be temporary but had mistakenly extended into council land. The commitment to remove the fencing and restore access to the field and memorial was a welcome resolution for the community.

Resolution in Sight

While the fencing’s appearance was unexpected, the response from Redrow and the council’s proactive stance has been geared towards a swift resolution. The incident has underscored the importance of clear communication and proper authorization in undertaking developments that affect community spaces. It serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between development and preserving community assets.

As the fencing is set to be removed, the residents of Dines Green look forward to reclaiming their full access to the Howard Road field and the memorial garden. This incident, though challenging, has highlighted the community's strong attachment to their local green spaces and the collective resolve to protect them.