Ultravox Star Chris Cross, 'Vienna' Co-Writer, Passes Away at 71

Chris Cross, celebrated bass guitarist of Ultravox, known for the iconic hit 'Vienna', has died at 71, leaving the music world in mourning. Midge Ure, a bandmate, commemorated Cross as the indispensable 'glue' of the band, highlighting the deep personal and professional bonds that underpinned their collective success.

Legacy of a Music Pioneer

Chris Cross, born Chris Allen, was instrumental in Ultravox's rise to fame, contributing significantly to the synth-pop genre. The band, formed in London in 1974, saw its zenith in the 1980s with hits like 'Vienna', which despite its chart-topping performance, is famously remembered for being denied the number one spot by Joe Dolce's 'Shaddap You Face'. The song's enduring appeal was underscored in 2012 when it was voted the UK's favourite No 2 single in a national poll, a testament to its impact and Cross's legacy.

The Band's Journey

Ultravox's trajectory was marked by its evolution from post-punk beginnings to becoming a defining force in the synth-pop movement. The departure of original frontman John Foxx and the subsequent arrival of Midge Ure breathed new life into the band, with Cross's contributions being pivotal. Their music, especially tracks like 'Vienna', not only captured the zeitgeist of the 1980s but also influenced succeeding generations of musicians.

Remembrance and Tributes

Following the announcement of his passing, tributes have poured in from fans, fellow musicians, and collaborators, all echoing Ure's sentiment of Cross being the 'logic in the madness'. His role in Ultravox was not