UK’s Wellbeing Centre Faces Closure: A Shift Back to GDP-centric Approach?

With a historical backdrop, the UK government has elected to shutter the What Works Centre for Wellbeing, a creation of 2014 with a mandate of elevating national happiness. This move, however, is not without its detractors. With Office for National Statistics data reflecting a downtrend in personal wellbeing across the UK, the decision to dismantle the unit has sparked a flurry of criticism.

The GDP versus Happiness Debate

Economist Paul Ormerod dives into the intricacies of the long-standing debate between Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as a marker of economic success and the relatively nascent field of happiness economics. A historical predilection for GDP as the primary measure of success is evident, but the tide has been shifting towards an increased emphasis on national wellbeing and happiness.

The Reliability of Happiness Economics

A striking feature of happiness economics is its reliance on survey responses, a method Ormerod and his economic cohort deem less trustworthy than real-life decisions. The Easterlin Paradox, a theory suggesting that happiness does not scale with income over time, has been a topic of contention. Recent research, however, seems to debunk this paradox.

Dissecting Wellbeing: Emotional and Life Evaluation

Nobel Laureates Angus Deaton and Daniel Kahneman have introduced a distinction between ’emotional wellbeing’ and ‘life evaluation’. According to their research, while ‘life evaluation’ scales with income, ’emotional wellbeing’ plateaus at a certain point. Notably, Kahneman’s subsequent work with Mark Killingsworth delivered the conclusion that higher incomes do, in fact, contribute to higher levels of wellbeing across both definitions. A caveat to this conclusion is the existence of an ‘unhappy minority’ that seems unaffected by this correlation.

Back to GDP

Ormerod, summing up the debate, suggests that the focus on increasing GDP may indeed be the most effective strategy to enhance happiness. This conclusion would seem to signal an end to the approach championed by the What Works Centre for Wellbeing, bringing us full circle back to GDP and income as the fundamental drivers of national happiness.