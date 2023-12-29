UK’s TUC Forecasts Surge in Unsecured Household Debt by 2024

The UK’s Trade Union Congress (TUC) has raised the alarm over a looming escalation in unsecured household debt. TUC’s recent analysis suggests an average increase of £1,400 in unsecured debt per household by 2024, pushing the total to £14,792 from the present £13,361. This category of debt excludes mortgages and student loans, encompassing borrowing through credit cards, loans, and hire purchase agreements.

Forecasts Indicate Record Debt Levels

The TUC’s calculations, sourced from the existing data by the Office for National Statistics and future predictions by the Office for Budget Responsibility, indicate a harsher climate in subsequent years. By 2026, potential debt per household is anticipated to rise to £17,719, surpassing the previous peak of £16,800 set in 2007.

Addressing Economic Challenges

Paul Nowak, the TUC’s general secretary, is set to spotlight these economic challenges in his 2024 address. He will underscore the plight of ‘working people’ severely impacted by the cost-of-living crisis and the stagnation in living standards. Nowak is also expected to point out the Conservative Party’s alleged failure to address these issues, arguing that real wages are unlikely to recover to pre-2008 levels until 2028. Consequently, families are left vulnerable to growing debt.

Government Tax Cuts: A Mere Smokescreen?

The TUC argues that recent government tax cuts, such as the national insurance reduction, will hardly offset the absence of growth in living standards. On the other hand, Torsten Bell, head of the Resolution Foundation think tank, warns of a ‘messy’ year ahead due to falling inflation and higher interest rates. Bell forecasts an additional £1,800 annual burden for mortgage holders, with renters also facing price hikes. Furthermore, he suggests that the planned national insurance cuts will be undermined by the scrapping of scheduled tax threshold raises, leading to tax cuts for higher earners but tax rises or no change for lower earners.

In conclusion, the TUC’s analysis brings the pressing issue of escalating unsecured household debt into sharp focus. The combined effects of stagnant wages, rising living costs, and ineffective fiscal policies are pushing UK households towards a debt precipice. This situation calls for a comprehensive national strategy aimed at strengthening economic growth, improving living standards, and consequently, mitigating the debt crisis.