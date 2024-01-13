UK’s ‘Street Votes’ Plan: A Revolutionary Approach to Urban Development

In a revolutionary move to transform urban development and property modifications, the UK government has initiated a ‘street votes’ plan. This innovative scheme promotes ‘gentle densification’ by enabling residents to collectively decide on property extensions through local referendums. The policy’s objective is to facilitate homeowner consent for development, streamline the development process, and potentially amplify house prices in the vicinity.

Street Votes: The New Development Paradigm

The ‘street votes’ plan empowers residents to add up to seven storeys to their homes, carry out loft conversions, and even construct basements without the need for full planning permission. It has been designed to promote community engagement in developmental decisions, thereby fostering a sense of ownership and harmony among the residents. The plan, potentially paving the way for increased house prices, necessitates a 60% majority for street plans to pass.

Guidelines and Restrictions

While the initiative presents a unique approach to residential development, it is not without its boundaries. Listed buildings, national parks, and green belt land are exempt from the scheme, ensuring that the policy also respects the historical and environmental significance of certain areas. The former head of housing at Policy Exchange, Ben Southwood, has also emphasized that the seven-storey home plan would only be suitable in specific areas.

Implementation and Future Prospects

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, headed by Michael Gove, has been a key advocate for the ‘street votes’ scheme. Gove has played a significant role in ensuring the plan’s inclusion in legislation passed in 2022. As the department now lays out the comprehensive details regarding the implementation of street votes, it is also seeking views through a consultation to refine the policy further. The UK’s approach to urban development and property modifications may well be on the brink of a significant transformation, thanks to this innovative policy.