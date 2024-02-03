UK's SMEs Grapple with Inflation and Rising Energy Costs: A Deep Dive

In 2022, the United Kingdom grappled with a significant surge in inflation that took a toll on businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Steep energy costs weighed heavily, leaving nearly nine percent of these businesses unable to foot their energy bills. Nevertheless, 34 percent of SMEs voiced confidence in their ability to weather the financial stress. A considerable portion of SMEs, amounting to three-quarters of those burdened by escalating energy expenses, indicated their intent to pass on the additional costs to their customers. This move could have broader economic implications, potentially instigating a further surge in prices for goods and services and intensifying inflationary pressures on the economy.

Company Insolvencies at a 30-Year High

Small and medium-sized businesses are the backbone of the UK's economy, but the intensifying inflation and energy costs have pushed many to the brink. As a result, company insolvencies in the UK have hit a three-decade high. The perfect storm of high debts, rising prices, soaring interest rates, and wavering consumer confidence is crippling these enterprises.

Bank of England's Interest Rates Steady

The Bank of England, grappling with the highest inflation rate since 2008, has held interest rates steady at 5.25 percent. This decision means that borrowers on variable rate and tracker mortgages and loans will see no direct impact on their repayments. Savers, on the other hand, can expect a real return on cash held in bank and building society accounts if they secure the best deals.

Persistent Inflationary Pressures

Despite a surprise inflationary rise in December, prices in the UK have been rising at a slower pace, a promising sign for policymakers. The Bank of England predicts that inflation will hit its 2% target in the second quarter of this year. However, the figure is likely to rise to 2.75% by the end of 2024 due to persistent inflationary pressures. Following the lead of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, the decision to hold rates steady comes as high borrowing costs make it more challenging for businesses to hire new staff. As the UK teeters on the brink of a critical stagnation point, there are increasing calls for the Bank of England to start cutting rates.