Business

UK’s Small Businesses Display Optimism Amid Economic Challenges, Moore UK Survey Reveals

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
UK’s Small Businesses Display Optimism Amid Economic Challenges, Moore UK Survey Reveals

The UK’s small businesses, amid economic adversities, have showcased resilience and optimism, as revealed by the Owner Managed Business Pulse Survey conducted by Moore UK. Despite prevailing concerns about high interest rates, an overwhelming majority of entrepreneurs – 80% – have shown confidence in achieving their profit targets for 2024. Furthermore, a staggering 91% anticipate an uptick in profitability in the following year, reflecting a buoyant business atmosphere.

Business Expansion and Workforce Management

Maureen Penfold, Chair of Moore UK, interprets this positive sentiment as an indication of a more favourable economic environment in 2024. The survey results further disclose that nearly half of the businesses are planning workforce expansion in the next three months, with a meagre 6% considering layoffs. Nevertheless, recruitment and retention challenges have left an indelible impact on current staff workloads and growth targets. About 41% acknowledged increased workloads, while 26% missed growth targets due to these issues.

Profitability and Cash Flow Management

Businesses are prioritizing profitability and cash flow management for the next year, acknowledging the indispensability of these aspects in achieving their goals. Moreover, the adoption of AI technology, such as ChatGPT and chatbots, is gaining traction among small businesses. With 44% definitively planning to integrate these tools and 39% considering it, the small business landscape is clearly heading towards a digital transformation.

Challenges and Outlook

However, the integration of new technology is not without its challenges. Businesses view it as one of the top difficulties, along with managing interest rates and costs. The 2024 outlook suggests that small businesses are adapting to technological advancements and are poised to overcome economic challenges with a strategic focus on growth, cash flow, and efficiency. Despite the hospitality industry’s struggle with closures and the slump in hiring, the surge in small business confidence indicates a promising year ahead.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

