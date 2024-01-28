Rising UK Living Costs Prompt Young Job Seekers to Decline

A recent study by the Prince's Trust has laid bare the profound impact of the escalating cost of living on the UK's youth. As per the NatWest Youth Index 2024, one-third of young people aged 16 to 25 can't afford the necessary qualifications for their aspired jobs, and one in 10 have turned down job offers due to associated costs such as transportation and attire. This is the first time the index, a long-standing barometer of youth wellbeing since 2009, has addressed the pressing issue of inflating prices.

The Blight of Rising Prices

With nearly 20% of the 2,239 participants in a YouGov survey contemplating cutting short their education to dive into the workforce, the cost of living crisis is taking a toll on learning prospects. The situation is graver for those from less affluent backgrounds, with close to 10% unable to bear transport costs and over 40% affirming that financial worries have disrupted their focus in school. The crisis is also deepening the educational achievement gap, with disadvantaged learners trailing further behind their counterparts.

The Future at Stake

The Youth Futures Foundation voices its alarm over the widening schism, as these students are poised to confront larger hurdles in securing employment. They are also at a higher risk of protracted joblessness and health concerns if they fall into, or continue in, the Neet category (not in education, employment, or training). The crisis is not just financial; it's a psychological burden too. The Prince's Trust research highlights that one in five young individuals are taking leave from school or work due to adverse mental health, and nearly a fifth are held back from applying for jobs for the same reason.

Region-Specific Implications

The cost of living crisis is particularly hitting hard in certain areas of the UK. Cambridge, for instance, has witnessed a dip in disposable income, worsening housing affordability, and a surge in child poverty. The city underscores the dire need for infrastructure investment, devolved powers, and decisive actions to counter the challenges. The UK economy's modest growth of 1.2% from 2010 to 2021 further underlines the cost of living crisis.