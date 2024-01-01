en English
Automotive

UK’s Nonagenarian Drivers Double in a Decade: AA Calls for Mandatory Eye Tests

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
UK’s Nonagenarian Drivers Double in a Decade: AA Calls for Mandatory Eye Tests

UK roads are witnessing a remarkable demographic shift. The number of nonagenarians holding full driving licences has surged, doubling over the past decade to reach a noteworthy 153,000 in November. Amid this burgeoning trend, the Automobile Association (AA) has issued a clarion call for mandatory eye tests for drivers over the age of 70 to bolster road safety.

Driving into the Nineties

The oldest licence holder is a spry 109 years old. The aging population and a decline in older drivers relinquishing their licences are likely contributors to this trend. However, this raises concerns about older individuals continuing to drive when it may not be safe to do so. Some, on the other hand, may be hanging up their car keys prematurely, risking exclusion from essential services and activities. This has sparked debates on age and safety in driving, with the AA proposing evidence-based solutions rather than arbitrary age restrictions.

Eyeing Safety

The AA advocates for mandatory eye tests for drivers beyond 70 years of age. At present, no compulsory checks exist for licence-holders, regardless of their age. The Department for Transport mandates drivers over 70 to renew their licences every three years and disclose any medical conditions that could impair their driving. The AA’s proposition could introduce an additional layer of safety by ensuring regular eye examinations.

A Vision for Change

AA president Edmund King suggests that decisions to cease driving should be grounded in medical and family advice, not solely on age. He notes that if restrictions were to be implemented based on age and safety, it would likely impact young drivers more than older ones. This perspective opens up a fresh dialogue on road safety in the UK, moving beyond ageist stereotypes and focusing on evidence-based interventions. The increase in older drivers underlines the urgency of this conversation, and the AA’s call for mandatory eye tests is a step towards a safer road environment for all.

Automotive Safety United Kingdom
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

