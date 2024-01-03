UK’s New Legislation: Hefty Fines for Children As Young As Ten

In a significant adjustment to United Kingdom’s community protection notices (CPNs), children as young as ten years old could now face hefty fines for behaviors considered antisocial. This is a profound shift in the law, which previously set the minimum age for CPN issuance at 16. Alongside this, the maximum instant fine has been ramped up from £100 to £500.

Government’s Rationale Behind the Changes

According to the government, the rationale behind these changes is twofold. First, the increase in fines is intended to serve as a more effective deterrent against breaches of Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) and CPNs. Second, lowering the age limit is seen as a way to intervene early, thus preventing minor antisocial behavior (ASB) from spiraling out of control.

Critics of the New Measures

However, these new measures have been met with considerable backlash. Josie Appleton, aligned with the civil liberties group Manifesto Club, voiced concerns about the potential infringement on youngsters’ liberties. She pointed to possibilities such as children being barred from certain areas or prohibited from interacting with their friends. Former Cabinet minister David Davis has also expressed his apprehensions, criticizing the sweeping powers imbued by the bill and calling for a review of the legislation.

Controversial Implementation of CPNs

Introduced in 2014 by then home secretary Theresa May, CPNs were designed as a tool to curb antisocial behavior. However, their implementation has often stirred controversy. Instances where CPNs have been used for seemingly trivial matters include a case where a 97-year-old woman faced threats of a CPN for feeding birds, and a school being commanded not to use heavy leather footballs. This has sparked a broader debate over the equilibrium between community protection and individual liberties.