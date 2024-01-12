en English
United Kingdom

UK’s ‘Nature Positive’ Plan Faces Further Delay, Raising Concerns Among Conservationists

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
UK’s ‘Nature Positive’ Plan Faces Further Delay, Raising Concerns Among Conservationists

Britain’s much-anticipated ‘nature positive’ plan, a key component of the post-Brexit Environment Act, has hit another roadblock, eliciting disapproval from environmental conservation groups. The plan, which is seen as a milestone in environmental legislation, mandates developers to ensure that their projects result in an overall increase in biodiversity. Specifically, they are required to create more natural habitats than what existed prior to their new housing developments.

Repeated Delays Stir Criticism

The biodiversity net gain regulations were initially set to take effect in November. However, they were postponed until the current month, and now, according to information obtained by The Times from various sources, they are due for another delay until next month. This repeated deferral has triggered a wave of criticism from conservationists who interpret it as a sign of the government’s insufficient commitment to wildlife and habitat restoration.

Decline in Biodiversity Intensifies Concerns

This concern is further amplified by the alarming fact that one in five species in Britain has experienced a decline over the past 50 years. Certain species, such as the turtle doves, hazel dormice, and European eels, are particularly affected. The delay in implementing these crucial regulations, therefore, not only disrupts the resurgence of the natural environment but also potentially exacerbates the already critical state of biodiversity in the country.

Urgent Need for Action

While the ‘nature positive’ plan is seen as an integral tool in reversing environmental degradation, its repeated delay indicates a worrying trend. Conservationists urge the government to prioritize the implementation of the regulations, stressing that it is not just a matter of biodiversity, but also a question of the health and resilience of the ecosystems that support all life on the island.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

