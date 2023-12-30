en English
UK’s Ministry of Defence Tests New Electric Boiler Technology: A Shift Towards Sustainability

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:53 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:05 pm EST
UK's Ministry of Defence Tests New Electric Boiler Technology: A Shift Towards Sustainability

In a significant move, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) in the United Kingdom has embarked on a project to trial a new type of electric boiler technology, known as Cylo, at the Duke of Gloucester Barracks. This initiative, part of a broader strategy to modernize and streamline the military’s infrastructure, marks a turning point in the MOD’s approach to heating solutions.

Shifting Away from Heat Pumps

The decision to trial electric boilers, a departure from the previously considered heat pumps, is rooted in their promise of cost-effectiveness. Electric boilers are generally less expensive to run, implying both lower initial investment costs and reduced operational expenses over time. The switch to electric boilers comes in the wake of an ongoing search for more efficient and cost-effective heating solutions.

Contributing to Sustainability Goals

Aside from the financial considerations, opting for electric boilers also aligns with the wider objective of environmental and energy sustainability. Electric boilers, known for their high energy efficiency, could potentially play a significant role in helping the MOD meet its clean energy goals. The boilers’ low carbon footprint is another factor contributing to their appeal.

Cylo: A New Approach to Heating

The Cylo technology, representing a contemporary approach to heating, signifies an innovative trend within the MOD’s infrastructure strategy. The technology is not just about heating soldiers’ accommodation more efficiently and cost-effectively; it’s about setting a new standard in how military infrastructure is managed and developed. The Cylo project, in essence, is a clear indication of the MOD’s commitment to investing in technologies that offer practical solutions and long-term benefits.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

