Energy

UK’s Largest Battery Storage Facility Gets Green Light in Leicestershire

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:32 am EST
UK’s Largest Battery Storage Facility Gets Green Light in Leicestershire

The UK’s energy landscape is set to undergo a significant transformation as Blaby District Council has given the green light to Exagen’s proposal for a large-scale battery storage facility in Leicestershire. The 19-acre site, referred to as the Normanton Energy Reserve, is anticipated to be one of the largest in the country upon its completion.

Powering the Future

The £270m project is strategically situated near Earl Shilton and is expected to be directly linked to the National Grid through a new substation. Notably, the facility is designed to have a capacity of 500MW/1GWh, capable of providing two hours of power to nearly 80% of homes in Leicestershire. This means that approximately 235,000 residences will benefit from this initiative.

Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Exagen’s commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in its plan to dedicate nearly half of the site to biodiversity initiatives. These include the extension of the Normanton Millennium Wood, creation of wildflower meadows, reservation of land for beekeeping, and the planting of new hedgerows and trees.

A Boost to Local Community

Furthermore, Exagen will set up a community fund to support local projects. The fund will start with an initial £250,000, with an additional £50,000 being added annually for the next 40 years. Jeremy Littman, CEO of Exagen Development, stressed the crucial role of such projects in helping the UK achieve its 2050 net zero target.

Looking Ahead

The timeline for the full operation of the project has not been finalized yet, but it is projected to be commissioned in 2029. This development comes at a time when cities like Exeter are aiming to become net zero by 2030 and various regions are embracing eco-friendly solutions for energy and transportation. In this context, the establishment of the Normanton Energy Reserve marks a significant step towards a sustainable future.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

