Business

UK’s Journey to Becoming a Science Superpower: Ambition vs Reality

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
UK’s Journey to Becoming a Science Superpower: Ambition vs Reality

In the face of economic challenges, the UK government remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming the nation into a scientific superpower. This ambition is embodied in the vision of Ross Hendron, a former plant scientist at Oxford University turned entrepreneur. Through his startup, Wild Bioscience, Hendron aims to revolutionize agriculture by creating genetically modified wheat that grows faster and requires fewer resources.

The Leap from Academic Powerhouse to Scientific Superpower

Backed by a substantial £12 million in seed capital, Wild Bioscience exemplifies the UK’s strategy to bolster life sciences and biotech as crucial sectors for economic growth. Each year, the UK’s academic science base gives rise to a multitude of such startups. The Science Minister, George Freeman, echoes this sentiment, reinforcing the government’s mission to transition from an academic stronghold to a global scientific powerhouse.

Ambitious Vision, Tangible Challenges

However, this transformation is not without its challenges. Concerns abound over the sufficiency of financial, regulatory, and physical infrastructure to support this metamorphosis. The growth of startups into significant industries is a persistent hurdle, with many UK startups being sold off to overseas companies once they start generating revenue.

The industry voices criticism over the government’s reduction of research and development tax credits and calls for stronger support to foster sustainable billion-dollar companies.

The Life Sciences Sector: A Pillar of Economic Growth

In 2020, the life sciences sector employed 268,000 individuals across 6,330 businesses in the UK. This sector has consistently received backing from various Conservative governments, including under the former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Post-Brexit, Johnson accentuated the sector’s significance.

Nonetheless, frustrations linger over the government’s lack of concrete policies to realize its ambitious science and innovation strategies. The recent signing of a post-Brexit deal by Science Secretary, Michelle Donelan, to rejoin a €96bn research scheme, and the government’s plan to boost spending on computing power by £500mn for artificial intelligence development, are welcome steps in the right direction. However, the path to becoming a scientific superpower requires a sustained commitment to nurturing homegrown startups like Wild Bioscience, which are at the forefront of scientific innovation.

Business Science & Technology United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

