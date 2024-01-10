en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

UK’s HS2 Rail Project Costs Skyrocket to £67 Billion Despite Scale Back

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
UK’s HS2 Rail Project Costs Skyrocket to £67 Billion Despite Scale Back

Britain’s ambitious rail project, High Speed 2 (HS2), has encountered an alarming rise in costs, soaring as high as £67 billion, or approximately $85 billion. This comes despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to significantly curtail the project by canceling its extension to the northern regions of the UK. HS2 Executive Chairman Jon Thompson relayed these figures to the House of Commons Transport Committee, attributing the cost escalation to inflation, changes in the project’s scope, poor delivery, and systemic issues in budget setting.

HS2: A Pricey Endeavour

The HS2 project, initially conceived to link London with Birmingham, was expected to further extend to the north. However, the plan was scaled back due to growing cost concerns. The cost of the London-Birmingham stretch, calculated at 2019 prices, was estimated between £49 billion and £56.6 billion. Inflation since then, however, has added an additional £8 billion to £10 billion to the overall expenditure, according to Thompson.

Cost Escalation and Its Implications

Even with the scale-down, the project’s expenses have spiraled to nearly double the initial estimate. The cost increase is attributed to factors such as underestimation of original budgets, changes to the project’s scope, poor delivery, and the impact of inflation. The scale-back decision, particularly the cancellation of the northern leg of HS2 to Manchester, has sparked criticism and concerns about reduced seat capacity for train services between London and Manchester.

Awaiting Decisions and Private Investment

As the project waits for government decisions on certain aspects, HS2 trains are expected to travel more slowly than existing trains due to their inability to tilt on bends. Private investment is being courted for the development of the Euston station, and the project’s progress has been disrupted due to various factors. Despite the cancellation of the Manchester route, land and property acquisitions along this scrapped track continue. These circumstances underscore the challenges entailed in large-scale infrastructure development, particularly in light of economic fluctuations and policy changes.

0
Economy United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
2 mins ago
Mukesh Ambani Forecasts a Prosperous Future for India's Economy
Mukesh Ambani, the luminary Chairman of Reliance Industries, has projected a robust future for India’s economy. Speaking at a notable event, he made a daring prediction. By the year 2047, a landmark year marking India’s centenary of independence, Gujarat alone, he claims, would blossom into a staggering USD 3 trillion economy. The forecast did not
Mukesh Ambani Forecasts a Prosperous Future for India's Economy
Federal Government Puts Supermarkets on Notice Over Rising Prices
30 mins ago
Federal Government Puts Supermarkets on Notice Over Rising Prices
Wells Fargo Institute Optimistic on S&P 500 Target Amid Expected Rate Cuts
31 mins ago
Wells Fargo Institute Optimistic on S&P 500 Target Amid Expected Rate Cuts
Wall Street Economist Ed Hyman Forecasts Spring Recession: An In-Depth Analysis
5 mins ago
Wall Street Economist Ed Hyman Forecasts Spring Recession: An In-Depth Analysis
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
13 mins ago
UK Voters Prioritize Public Services over Tax Cuts: Implications for Upcoming Elections
German Protests Over Subsidy Cuts Amid Pledge of Aid to Kiev
17 mins ago
German Protests Over Subsidy Cuts Amid Pledge of Aid to Kiev
Latest Headlines
World News
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
38 seconds
Genetic Study Traces Higher Risk of Multiple Sclerosis in Northern Europeans to Ancient Ancestors
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
1 min
LeBron James Inks Multiyear Trading Card Sponsorship Deal with Fanatics Collectibles
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
2 mins
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Rules Against Disqualification of 40 MLAs
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
3 mins
Dentist Sheds Light on the Role of Mouthwash in Dental Health
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
3 mins
Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy and Impact
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
4 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Hearing Ignites Controversy
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
5 mins
Wastewater Data Signals Another COVID-19 Surge in the U.S.
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
6 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: A Call for Aid Amid Intensifying Conflict
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
6 mins
Chris Christie Expresses Doubts About Nikki Haley's Ability to Defeat Trump in 2024 GOP Primary
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app