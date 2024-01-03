en English
UK’s Housing Infrastructure Fund Fails to Meet Expectations: Only 31% of £4.2bn Spent

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
UK’s Housing Infrastructure Fund Fails to Meet Expectations: Only 31% of £4.2bn Spent

In a revelation that has stirred concern among housing market analysts and policy critics, the UK government’s £4.2bn Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF), a key initiative launched in 2017 to alleviate the country’s acute housing shortage, has been substantially underutilized. As per statistics obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, a mere 31% or £1.3bn of the total fund has been disbursed, with the bulk of the figure being spent in the years 2021 and 2022.

Downgraded Expectations and Delayed Progress

Further compounding the issue is the government’s decision to downgrade the projected number of homes the HIF would facilitate. Initial projections estimated a figure of 340,000 homes, but this has been scaled back to 270,000 owing to withdrawals and loss of funding for certain projects. Disappointingly, the annual target of constructing 300,000 homes remains elusive with only 232,820 new dwellings added to the housing stock in the previous year.

Factors Behind the Fund’s Underperformance

Analysts point to several factors contributing to the underperformance of the HIF. Economic headwinds such as inflation and escalating construction costs have been cited as significant hurdles. Additionally, the stringent application criteria for the fund have been viewed as prohibitive, thereby preventing optimal access to the available finances. Case in point, a housing scheme in Medway, Kent, had to be abandoned due to budgetary constraints.

Criticism and the Way Forward

An internal report by the government’s Infrastructure Projects Authority was unambiguously critical of the HIF’s management, resulting in the program’s rating being temporarily downgraded to ‘red’ before being reassessed to ‘amber’. Despite these setbacks, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to the HIF, expressing confidence in unlocking up to 270,000 homes, with more than 23,000 homes already under construction. The government acknowledges the challenges faced by capital programs and has assured that it is working closely with Homes England to ensure the budget is fully utilized, thus providing a glimmer of hope for the future of UK’s housing landscape.

United Kingdom
