UK’s Home Office Admits Housing Policy for Asylum Seekers is Discriminatory

The UK Home Office’s policy of housing individuals, who have made unauthorized crossings of the Channel, aboard the Bibby Stockholm – a 500-capacity barge anchored off Portland in Dorset- has been deemed discriminatory towards sex and age. This conclusion has been reached in an equality impact assessment conducted by the Home Office itself.

Understanding the Discriminatory Policy

The Home Office’s internal review of its own policy found it to be in violation of the 2010 Equality Act on the grounds of sex and age. The Bibby Stockholm barge is deemed suitable only for males aged between 18 and 65. This direct discrimination, as outlined in the assessment, poses significant issues.

Justifying the Discrimination

Despite acknowledging this policy’s discriminatory nature, the Home Office argues that it is justified under the 2010 Equality Act. This legislation allows for such discrimination if it is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim. According to the report, this condition has been met as the policy aims to provide accommodation to asylum seekers who would otherwise be left without shelter, and to curtail reliance on hotels for accommodating these individuals.

Concerns and Criticism

Concerns have been raised about the health and wellbeing of asylum seekers housed on the barge, especially following the death of an Albanian asylum seeker onboard. Charity leaders have warned of the detrimental impact of the policy on the mental and physical health of those accommodated on the barge. The Bibby Stockholm, originally intended to house 500 individuals, has had its capacity reduced to 425 amidst these concerns.