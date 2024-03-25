UK's First Turkish Mosque in London Risks Closure Amid Rising Costs and Shrinking Congregation

The Masjid Ramadan, known as the Shacklewell Lane Mosque, a cornerstone for the Turkish Cypriot community in Dalston since 1977, faces an uncertain future. Erkin Güney, the mosque's owner, has highlighted the tripled bills and a dwindling congregation as key factors threatening its existence. Despite increased donations, the sustainability of the UK's first Turkish mosque remains in jeopardy.

Historic Significance and Financial Struggles

Originally a synagogue built in 1903, the Masjid Ramadan has served as a pivotal spiritual home for the Turkish Cypriot community. Güney, who has witnessed the mosque's fluctuating fortunes, pointed out the significant decrease in regular attendees, attributing this to the community's migration and aging. The mosque, requiring about £4,000 monthly for maintenance, collects only a fraction of this from donations, leaving a substantial yearly shortfall.

Potential Redevelopment Plans

The financial strain has pushed Güney to consider downsizing, with parts of the mosque potentially being converted into apartments and retail spaces. Such a move, he says, would be a tragedy for a building enriched with decades of prayers and community life. Despite the challenges, the mosque experiences a surge in worshippers during Friday prayers but struggles to maintain operations throughout the rest of the week.

Community Support and Future Hopes

In an effort to rescue the mosque, about £10,000 has been raised from the wider community, a gesture Güney describes as "amazing." However, an estimated £200,000 is still needed to ensure the mosque's safety and continued service to the community. The mosque's leadership remains hopeful but acknowledges the long road ahead to financial stability and security.

As the Shacklewell Lane Mosque grapples with these challenges, its story reflects broader issues of gentrification, cultural preservation, and the changing dynamics of urban communities. The mosque's potential closure or downsizing would not only be a loss for the Turkish Cypriot community but a significant moment in London's diverse religious landscape.