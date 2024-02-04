UK's First Avon Kiosks to Launch in North East Shopping Centres

Ashleigh Hammond and Dave Carter, a dynamic couple hailing from Gateshead, are all set to usher in a new retail experience by launching the first-ever Avon kiosks in the UK. These innovative kiosks are scheduled to open their doors on February 7, at two prominent North East shopping centres - The Bridges in Sunderland and The Galleries in Washington. A pioneering step for Avon, a brand universally recognised for its door-to-door direct selling, these kiosks will allow customers to engage with and experience Avon's diverse range of products in person.

Revolutionising the Avon Experience

The kiosks will not only house an array of Avon's best-selling products including make-up, fragrances, and skincare items, but they will also be staffed by trained professionals offering expert advice. These beauty advisors will provide skincare consultations, foundation matching services, and even makeovers, echoing the personalised experiences provided at high-end beauty counters such as Benefit and Charlotte Tilbury. In a world increasingly shifting towards online retail, this move by Avon signals a renewed commitment to tangible, in-person customer experiences.

A New Chapter for Avon and Its Executive Leaders

Ashleigh and Dave, who have carved out successful careers as executive leaders within Avon UK, envision these kiosks as a catalyst for change within the company's traditional sales model. As part of their strategy, they plan to introduce unique pricing structures and special offers exclusive to the kiosks, providing an enticing draw for customers.

Avon: A Legacy of Empowering Women

Originally named the California Perfume Company, Avon was founded in 1886 by David H. McConnell with a vision to empower women through sales opportunities. This ethos has remained at the core of Avon's identity as it has expanded into a global powerhouse, with a multitude of sales channels including its website, online advisors, and traditional brochures. The introduction of these kiosks marks another milestone in Avon's rich history, reaffirming its dedication to providing quality beauty products while championing the cause of women's empowerment.