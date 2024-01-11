en English
Automotive

UK’s FCA Investigates Motor Finance Firms Over Historic Commission Models

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:36 am EST
In a significant move, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the regulatory body for the UK’s financial sector, has initiated an investigation into the conduct of motor finance firms. This probe is centered around the commission structures that were operational before the FCA’s 2021 ban on certain commission models. With the potential to incentivize brokers to inflate costs for consumers, these models led to escalated finance charges. The investigation was prompted by a series of consumer complaints dismissed by the firms under review. However, in two instances, the Financial Ombudsman Service ruled in favor of the consumers.

Unearthing Misconduct and Ensuring Fairness

The FCA’s investigation aims to discern any pervasive misconduct and determine the necessity for appropriate settlements. Alongside this, the regulatory body has put a nine-month suspension on the obligation for motor finance firms to respond to customer complaints related to this issue. This suspension is designed to prevent disparate, inconsistent, and inefficient consumer outcomes and potential adverse impacts on the companies. The FCA underscored the importance of this action, pointing out that motor finance does not fall under the purview of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. This omission adds an additional layer of risk for consumers.

Support From the Financial Ombudsman Service

Abby Thomas, Chief Executive and Chief Ombudsman, expressed her support for the FCA’s decision. She emphasized the need for fairness and transparency in the domain of car loans. The FCA plans to share further developments in this case in the third quarter of the year.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Insurance Warnings

This regulatory scrutiny on motor finance firms coincides with a cautionary note by the FCA’s insurance head, Matt Brewis, concerning premium finance. This signals a possible introduction of regulatory measures in that sector as well.

Automotive Business United Kingdom
With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

