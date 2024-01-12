en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

UK’s Defence Secretary Calls for More Women in the Military Amid Recruitment Crisis

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
UK’s Defence Secretary Calls for More Women in the Military Amid Recruitment Crisis

In a revolutionary move aimed at addressing the current recruitment crisis, UK’s Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps, has called for an increased representation of women in the UK’s Armed Forces. This appeal comes in the wake of a significant decline in the intake of new recruits, particularly in the Navy and Royal Marines, threatening the operational capabilities of the military.

Addressing the Recruitment Crisis

Recent reports have revealed a concerning 22.1 percent decrease in intake for the Navy and Royal Marines compared to the previous year. This shortfall in staffing has resulted in the Navy decommissioning warships to meet personnel needs. The dire situation has drawn the attention of the Government, prompting the call for a more diverse and balanced military that mirrors the nation’s population.

A Push for Gender Diversity

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has highlighted the lack of diversity within the military and the importance of tapping into the female demographic to bridge this gap. Currently, women constitute a mere 11.3 percent of the UK’s regular forces. Shapps has emphasized the need for extra incentives to attract and retain female recruits, suggesting measures like additional apprenticeships and promoting military careers as an extraordinary choice.

Modernizing the Armed Forces

The appeal for increased female involvement in the Armed Forces is more than just a solution to the recruitment crisis. It represents an effort to modernize the military by promoting inclusivity and expanding the recruitment pool to a broader segment of the population. This initiative resonates with larger global trends of gender integration in military forces. Increasing the role of women not just enhances the range and skills of military personnel, but also enriches the military with diverse perspectives and capabilities.

0
Military United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
2 mins ago
Ukraine's Artillery Needs and Hopes Amid Conflict
Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency (GUR), has highlighted the country’s urgent requirement for an increased supply of artillery shells and systems, including older, unused technologies. In a candid interview with Le Monde, Budanov emphasized the significance of quantity in artillery supplies, underlining that Ukraine’s defense efforts rely not just
Ukraine's Artillery Needs and Hopes Amid Conflict
Sea Dragons Enhance Teamwork in Unique Event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
15 mins ago
Sea Dragons Enhance Teamwork in Unique Event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam
UK and US Launch Joint Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen
26 mins ago
UK and US Launch Joint Military Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen
CDS General Anil Chauhan Commends NCC Cadets for Their Commendable Efforts in Nation-Building
10 mins ago
CDS General Anil Chauhan Commends NCC Cadets for Their Commendable Efforts in Nation-Building
US Navy Seahawk Helicopter Crashes in San Diego Bay: All Crew Members Survive
11 mins ago
US Navy Seahawk Helicopter Crashes in San Diego Bay: All Crew Members Survive
Code Platoon Steps Up with Tech Scholarships for Veterans Amid VET TEC Funding Depletion
13 mins ago
Code Platoon Steps Up with Tech Scholarships for Veterans Amid VET TEC Funding Depletion
Latest Headlines
World News
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
4 seconds
Swati Maliwal Elected Unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP: A Significant Step in Her Political Journey
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
19 seconds
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
27 seconds
Rohit Sharma Tops the List for Most Ducks in T20Is for India
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
55 seconds
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
2 mins
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
2 mins
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
2 mins
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
2 mins
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
2 mins
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app