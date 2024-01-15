UK’s Cost of Dying Hits Record High, Reveals SunLife Report

The UK has reached a grim milestone, with the cost of dying hitting an unprecedented high of £9,658 on average, according to the SunLife’s annual Cost of Dying report. This figure, which includes funeral expenses, professional fees, and additional send-off costs, has surged by £458 compared to the previous year, marking the highest increase in the two-decade history of SunLife’s monitoring.

Escalating Funeral Costs

The report reveals that a basic funeral now costs an average of £4,141, up from £3,953 in the previous year. This surge in cost, amounting to a 126% increase since 2004, outpaces inflation rates over the same period. Despite a brief respite during the pandemic years of 2021 and 2022, funeral expenses have resumed their upward trajectory, exerting an enormous financial burden on UK families.

Impact on Families and Public Health

The current cost of living crisis has compelled 59% of people to cut back on funeral expenses. Nearly 20% are spending less on flowers and opting for cheaper coffins, while others resort to hosting home wakes. Consequently, one in five families are grappling with significant financial stress due to these escalating costs. The pressure of affording funerals has also taken a toll on the mental and physical health of bereaved individuals, affecting three-quarters and two-thirds of them, respectively.

Government Assistance and Calls for Reform

Government-provided funeral payments reportedly cover less than half the cost of a basic funeral on average. This shortfall has triggered calls for an increase in financial support and an expansion of the eligibility criteria. Furthermore, the push from funeral directors to spend more has been a source of distress for one in ten people. As families struggle to afford the costs of bidding farewell to their loved ones, the situation underscores the urgent need for interventions to mitigate this growing financial burden.