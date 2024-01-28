UK's Comedy Scene Comes Alive: Week's Best Live Performances

The UK comedy scene is set to come alive with a plethora of live performances this week. Drawing from Chortle's extensive database of 5,887 listings, we've curated a diverse lineup of shows, offering something for everyone, from the casual comedy enthusiast to the seasoned stand-up aficionado.

Ania Magliano's UK Tour

Ania Magliano, Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated performer, is touring the UK with her acclaimed show 'I Can't Believe You've Done This.' The tour makes a stop in Exeter, promising a night of laughter and entertainment.

Comedy Season at London's Park Theatre

London's Park Theatre is launching a new comedy season, featuring an impressive roster of comedians such as Arthur Smith and Glenn Wool, among others.

Ian Smith's 'Crushing' at Soho Theatre

Ian Smith's hit show from the Edinburgh Fringe, 'Crushing,' begins a three-night run at the Soho Theatre in London. The show, known for its wit and humor, is a must-see for comedy enthusiasts.

Julia Masli's Unique Audience Experience

Julia Masli offers an unusual audience experience with her show at the Soho Theatre, running until February 17. The unique format promises to engage and entertain viewers in a novel way.

'Drop The Dead Donkey' Returns

The newsroom satire 'Drop The Dead Donkey' is making a comeback as a stage show after a 25-year hiatus. The UK tour for the show starts in Richmond, adding a nostalgic touch to this week's comedy lineup.

Tadiwa Mahlunge's 'Inhibition Exhibition'

Tadiwa Mahlunge's debut show 'Inhibition Exhibition,' a humorous exploration of ambition and the desire to be loved, begins at the Soho Theatre before touring the UK.

Gary Meikle's 'No Refunds'

Scottish comedian Gary Meikle shares relatable tales about family life in his new tour 'No Refunds,' beginning in Aylesbury.

Tom Houghton's 'It's Not Ideal'

Tom Houghton discusses the delicate balance between tradition and progress in his show 'It's Not Ideal,' commencing in Cambridge.

Josh Pugh's 'Existin' La Vida Loca Tour'

Josh Pugh's 'Existin' La Vida Loca Tour' kicks off in Market Drayton, adding a touch of whimsy to the week's events.

Comedy Weekend in Crickhowell

Bridget Christie and Hal Cruttenden headline a comedy weekend in Crickhowell, making it a must-visit for those seeking a hearty laugh.

Al Murray's 'Guv Island' Tour

Al Murray's 'Guv Island' tour begins in Crewe, promising a show filled with his signature brand of humor.

The Comedy Store Players on Tour

The Comedy Store Players, renowned for their short-form improv, step outside their London base for a brief tour beginning in Exeter.

Sam Campbell's UK Tour

Lastly, Sam Campbell, winner of the Edinburgh Comedy Award 2022, kicks off his UK tour with a show at the Warwick Arts Centre in Coventry.