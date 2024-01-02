en English
Economy

UK’s Buy-to-Let Landlords Optimistic About the Property Market, Reports TML

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
A recent report from The Mortgage Lender (TML) paints an optimistic picture of the UK’s buy-to-let market. Nearly three-quarters of landlords are confident about the performance of the property market over the next year. The confidence level is even higher among landlords who own homes of multiple occupancy (HMO), at 86%, and those specializing in student accommodation, at 84%. Portfolio landlords, owning multiple rental properties, also show a high confidence level of 82%.

Landlords Expecting a Strong Year

The research indicates landlords are optimistic about the future of their rental properties. Particularly, those who have owned properties for five or more years are showing strong optimism. A significant portion of landlords report that tenant demand has grown in the past six months, with 27% observing a substantial increase. This period has also seen a notable hike in rents, with almost 73% of landlords raising rental prices, averaging a 34% increase, primarily due to rising costs and market trends in their respective areas.

Advice for Landlords

Chris Kirby, Head of Key Accounts and Specialist Distribution at TML, underscores the importance of the buy-to-let industry in maintaining the supply of quality rental homes, particularly in light of increasing operating costs and inflationary pressures. He advises landlords looking to expand or remortgage their portfolios to seek broker advice to capitalize on potential opportunities in the upcoming year.

Looking to the Future

Despite some uncertainty due to the upcoming general election and the need for greater consistency and clarity over government policy affecting landlords, there is a sense of optimism among landlords. Many are planning to increase the size of their buy-to-let portfolio in the coming 12 months. With the base rate predicted to fall and house prices expected to rise again, landlords are showing resilience in the face of challenges such as higher mortgage repayments and the cost-of-living crisis.

Economy United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

