Agriculture

UK’s Agricultural Sector Faces Decline in Young Farmers: A Crisis in the Making?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
UK’s Agricultural Sector Faces Decline in Young Farmers: A Crisis in the Making?

In a stark revelation, Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed serious concerns about the sustainability of Britain’s food production. This apprehension stems from the rapidly declining number of young farmers entering the agricultural sector, a trend that threatens the transfer of agricultural knowledge and practices to the next generation. According to a research study by the think tank Onward, there has been a significant demographic shift within the farming workforce, with a one-third increase in workers over 50 years old since 2005 and a 20% decrease in those under 25 years old.

Aging Farming Workforce: A Cause for Concern

The proportion of farmers above the age of 65 now stands at three out of ten, compared to a mere four per cent of workers across the entire economy. This demographic imbalance in the agricultural sector raises severe questions about the future of food production in Britain.

Barriers for Young Farmers

Derek Thomas, a prominent MP, highlighted the challenges the younger generation faces while attempting to step into the farming profession. High rental costs, lack of access to land, and difficulty in securing finance have emerged as formidable barriers for young aspirants. Traditional pathways into farming, such as county and tenant farms, have become less viable with local councils selling off land, escalating the risks associated with starting a farming business.

Onward proposes to offer grants of up to £7,500 to young farmers to rent tenant farms for their initial three years. This proposal aims to replicate the success of similar schemes in Japan and Northern Ireland, thereby encouraging youth participation in agriculture.

Agriculture: A Rising Preference Among Italian Youth

While the UK struggles with the declining interest of young people in agriculture, Italy presents a contrasting picture. Over the past decade, an increasing number of young Italians have chosen farming as a profession, leading to a 1% increase in businesses led by young people in the agricultural sector. In fact, an average of 17 new agricultural businesses are launched each day by those under 35, generating about 5.4 euros per hectare, nearly twice the European average. Shunning lucrative city jobs, young Italians are finding happiness and fulfillment in reconnecting with the land, marking a positive trend for the future of agriculture in the region.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

