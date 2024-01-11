Ukrainian Ambassador Praises Stansted Airport Volunteers for Assisting Refugees

The interim Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Eduard Fesko, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers at Stansted Airport. Their unwavering support and assistance to over 20,000 Ukrainians fleeing the war in their homeland was commendable. Through their efforts at the help point, they offered a beacon of hope and safety, a reassurance much needed for those stepping into foreign land.

Afternoon Tea Honoring the Heroes

A celebratory afternoon tea was held in Great Dunmow, Essex as a token of appreciation for the tireless work carried out by approximately 50 volunteers and 20 staff members. They’d been the driving force behind the help point, offering practical assistance and emotional support to the war-weary refugees. Among the many unsung heroes, Lena Slade, a 46-year-old former volunteer who later transitioned into a paid staff member, described her experience as both ‘humbling’ and emotionally powerful.

Safety and Reunification at the Help Point

The help point, established at Stansted Airport, served as a lifeline for the vulnerable, primarily women and children. Besides the necessary aid, it played a pivotal role in facilitating family reunions. Family members, torn apart by the war, found solace in the embrace of their loved ones, thanks to the unflagging efforts of the volunteers and staff.

Gratitude and Closure

Ambassador Eduard Fesko praised the work carried out by the help point and took the opportunity to extend his thanks to the people of Essex County for their magnanimity. The sense of safety and warmth that they provided to the Ukrainian refugees was nothing short of commendable. Eventually, on January 2, the help point was closed due to a decrease in arrivals, marking an end to this chapter of humanitarian aid.