en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Ukraine Sets Sail with Novel Insurance Mechanism for Black Sea Corridor

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 am EST
Ukraine Sets Sail with Novel Insurance Mechanism for Black Sea Corridor

In an unprecedented move, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and several international insurance companies have come together to create a unique insurance mechanism for vessels using Ukraine’s Black Sea corridor. This initiative was reported by Ukrgazbank on January 2, 2024, and heralds a significant expansion in access to the maritime route for a wide range of exporters. This is particularly critical for Ukraine, which is navigating through wartime challenges. Ukrgazbank played a pivotal role in this arrangement, issuing a $10 million USD letter of credit to a British insurer, with JSC Export Credit Agency acting as the applicant.

Insurance for War-Ridden Waters

This innovative insurance mechanism is set to provide coverage for vessels and their cargo against risks associated with transit through the Black Sea ports. Offering terms of up to three years, it is initially expected to benefit agricultural companies. However, the scheme is set to extend its reach to Ukrainian exports beyond agricultural goods in the future. This move follows an earlier report from August 2023, which discussed Ukraine’s contemplation of risk-sharing with insurers for grain exports.

Partnerships and Initiatives

In November 2023, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers introduced a new mechanism to insure vessels against war risks, in an effort to significantly decrease insurance costs for sea carriers engaged in trade with Ukraine. This development was made possible through strategic partnerships with renowned British firms like Marsh McLennan and Lloyd’s of London, and the initiation of the Unity Facility mechanism, providing a total coverage of $50 million.

Economic Impact

With the new insurance mechanism in place, the cost of insuring grain is projected to drop by approximately 2.5 percentage points. This reduction is expected to enable grain traders to save around $2.5-3.5 USD per ton of cargo. In turn, this is likely to result in an additional $105 million USD in revenue for agricultural producers. In the backdrop of this development, Ukraine continues to strive for stability and economic growth, even as it navigates the turbulent waters of war and global politics.

0
Agriculture Ukraine United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
7 mins ago
GreenLab and Ginkgo Bioworks Join Forces to Combat 'Forever Chemicals'
In an ambitious partnership, plant-biotechnology company GreenLab and the organism company Ginkgo Bioworks have joined forces to confront the environmental and health threat posed by PFAS contaminants. Commonly referred to as ‘forever chemicals’ due to their enduring nature, PFAS currently lack a commercial solution for degradation, a gap that this alliance aims to fill. Unveiling
GreenLab and Ginkgo Bioworks Join Forces to Combat 'Forever Chemicals'
Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm
17 mins ago
Jeremy Clarkson Seeks Approval for New Barn at Diddly Squat Farm
Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security
20 mins ago
Unlocking Photosynthesis: The Key to Global Food Security
Singer Industrial Boosts North American Presence with Acquisition of HOSER Inc.
9 mins ago
Singer Industrial Boosts North American Presence with Acquisition of HOSER Inc.
California's School Meals for All Program: Feeding Bodies, Nourishing Minds
12 mins ago
California's School Meals for All Program: Feeding Bodies, Nourishing Minds
USDA Report Reveals Rising Food Insecurity; U.S. Egg Production Sees Uptick
14 mins ago
USDA Report Reveals Rising Food Insecurity; U.S. Egg Production Sees Uptick
Latest Headlines
World News
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
53 seconds
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
1 min
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
3 mins
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
3 mins
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
3 mins
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
4 mins
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
4 mins
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
4 mins
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
5 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
34 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
36 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
45 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
46 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
55 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
58 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app