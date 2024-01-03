en English
Law

UK Worker Protection Act 2023: New Duty for Employers to Prevent Sexual Harassment

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:41 am EST
In a groundbreaking move, the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act) Act 2023 has instituted a new legal mandate for UK employers to take ‘reasonable steps’ to avert sexual harassment in the workplace. The Act, which is set to come into force in October 2024, necessitates the implementation of targeted measures to shield employees from sexual harassment – a term categorically defined under the Equality Act 2010.

Proactive Duty on Employers

This proactive duty enjoins employers to demonstrate compliance with the new requirement, notwithstanding the existing ‘all reasonable steps’ defense for broader discrimination claims. In the event of a breach of this duty, an Employment Tribunal is empowered to escalate compensation by up to 25%. The Equality and Human Rights Commission has been vested with the authority to enforce this novel duty.

Call for Audit and Review

Employers are strongly encouraged to reassess and audit their current practices to affirm their fitness for purpose. The overarching objective is to cultivate an inclusive culture that minimizes the risk of harassment. This includes adept handling of complaints, risk mitigation in less controlled environments such as work-related social events, and regular scrutiny and review of anti-harassment measures.

Future Legislation

While the Act currently prioritizes sexual harassment, there are hints that upcoming legislation might broaden protections against third-party harassment or necessitate additional measures to prevent sexual harassment, particularly in the event of a governmental shift. The Equality and Human Rights Commission is expected to revise its guidance to mirror the new duty, and employers can consult existing resources for advice on reasonable and appropriate steps to prevent sexual harassment.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

