UK Wind Farms Accused of Overstating Power Production, Consumers Bear the Brunt

The wind farms in Britain, run by some of Europe's largest energy companies, have been found to have a pattern of inflating their power generation estimates, according to a recent analysis by Bloomberg. The study reviewed 30 million records spanning from 2018 to June 2023 and discovered a systematic overestimation linked to the practice of 'curtailment'. This has led to a hefty additional burden for consumers, who have been unknowingly bearing the costs of this exaggeration.

The Issue of Curtailment

Curtailment occurs when the grid is at risk of being overloaded with power on windy days. To prevent this, operators are financially compensated to shut down their turbines. However, this system appears to have been exploited as operators claim compensation for power they would not have generated, even without curtailment. The analysis found that out of 121 wind farms, 40 had exaggerated their output by an average of 10% or more, and 27 of these by at least 20%.

Financial Implications and Regulatory Response

This rampant overstatement has resulted in an estimated £51 million (approximately $65 million) in overpayments since 2018. This unnecessary expenditure has been indirectly shouldered by the British consumers in their electricity bills. The UK energy regulator, Ofgem, has initiated an investigation into the accounting practices of these wind farms in response to these findings. National Grid Plc's network operator has also been asked to participate in the probe.

Renewable Obligation Certificate (ROC) Scheme in the Spotlight

These revelations have also cast a shadow on the Renewable Obligation Certificate (ROC) scheme in the UK. This scheme encourages renewable energy production but has faced criticism for its vulnerability to manipulation and its failure to pass on savings to consumers as intended. The recent findings on the overestimation by wind farms add fuel to these criticisms, raising questions on the effectiveness and fairness of the scheme.