UK Unveils New Procurement Thresholds and Prepares for Procurement Act 2023; HMRC Tackles Tax Evasion

In the wake of the New Year, the UK sees the unveiling of the updated public procurement thresholds for 2024, recording marginal increments across various categories. The thresholds for work contracts and concessions for Central Government bodies, utilities, and other contracting authorities have risen from £5,336,937 to £5,372,609. Simultaneously, Supplies and Services contracts have also experienced a surge for Central Government bodies from £138,760 to £139,688; for utilities, from £426,955 to £429,809; and for other contracting authorities from £213,477 to £214,904. Interestingly, the Light Touch Regime Services threshold remains steadfast at £663,540.

Advertisment

Procurement Thresholds in the Face of Inflation

While these adjustments might appear insignificant at first glance, they acquire importance against the backdrop of inflation and cost increases in the UK. Such minor changes suggest a potential for more contracts to breach the thresholds, which incorporate VAT.

The Procurement Act 2023: A Game Changer

Advertisment

Adding to the complexity is the imminent enforcement of the Procurement Act 2023 in October 2024, a significant departure from previous regulations and a potent symbol of public procurement transformation in the post-Brexit era. Designed to augment transparency, facilitate smaller businesses, and foster public-private collaboration, this act introduces sweeping changes, including new procurement procedures, obligatory publishing notices, extended supplier exclusion grounds, a central debarment list, and unambiguous standstill period durations.

Future of Public Procurement

Under the new act, contracting authorities will enjoy enhanced flexibility, with new rules dictating public procurement processes. The understanding and adaptation to the new act become imperative for those engaged in public procurement, particularly with the anticipation of new competitions later in the year.

Parallelly, from January 1st, 2024, HMRC has taken a significant step towards curbing tax evasion by mandating digital platforms to automatically report individuals' earnings. This directive affects digital platforms in the UK that facilitate services or goods by UK or other taxpayers. With an upswing in individuals earning from 'side hustles', HMRC's automatic access is a strategic move to crack down on tax fraud. Platforms will now report directly to HMRC, reducing the risk of non-reporting or inaccurate reporting. The deadline for registering for self-assessment was 5th October 2023, and tax returns for money earned during 2022-23 must be paid by 31st January 2024. Non-disclosure or wrongful disclosure could lead to penalties, underscoring the criticality of this new regulation.