en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bahrain

UK University Delegation Delves into Bahrain’s History at National Action Charter Monument

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
UK University Delegation Delves into Bahrain’s History at National Action Charter Monument

On a quest to delve into the historical depths of Bahrain, a student delegation from some of the UK’s leading universities embarked on an exploration to the National Action Charter Monument in Bahrain. The delegation, comprising scholars from Oxford University, King’s College, and the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), sought to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Bahrain’s history and culture.

Tracing the Arc of Bahrain’s History

At the monument, the students encountered the main exhibition gallery, a vibrant canvas illustrating the evolution of the Kingdom of Bahrain from its ancient roots to its current stature. The exhibition, intricately woven with the threads of time, utilised interactive technologies to bring the past to life. The narrative journey charted the transformation of Bahrain, offering the delegation a rare glimpse into the kingdom’s past.

Unveiling Bahrain-UK Ties

Amidst this exploration, the delegation was briefed on the enduring bonds between Bahrain and the United Kingdom. These ties, spanning various vital sectors, echo the longstanding camaraderie and mutual growth of the two nations. The story of these relationships was told through a series of exhibits, shedding light on the deep-seated connections that have grown and flourished over time.

The Charter’s Wall of Endorsement

The students were also introduced to the names of the overwhelming 98.4% of voters who backed the National Action Charter. Their names, immortalised on the monument’s walls, stand testament to the democratic ethos and unity of the Bahraini people. This wall of endorsement, etched into the fabric of the monument, resonates with the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility.

The delegation expressed admiration for the exhibition, appreciating its insightful content on Bahrain’s customs, culture, and traditions. The interactive presentation format was acknowledged as a significant tool in enhancing their understanding of Bahrain’s heritage. The students expressed gratitude to the exhibition organisers for orchestrating such an enlightening journey into Bahrain’s history and present day.

0
Bahrain History United Kingdom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bahrain

See more
23 hours ago
Feast of Our Lady of Arabia: A Symbol of Unity Amid Diversity
On January 12, 2024, thousands of people from diverse nationalities and cultures congregated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia in Awali, Bahrain, for the dual celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Arabia and Family Day. This significant religious and cultural event underscored the theme of ’embracing diversity and celebrating unity in
Feast of Our Lady of Arabia: A Symbol of Unity Amid Diversity
Shura Council Chairman Speaks at Bahrain's Al Ojeiri Calendar Launch
3 days ago
Shura Council Chairman Speaks at Bahrain's Al Ojeiri Calendar Launch
Shaikh Nasser Announces Second Edition of 'Qadha', Invites GCC Citizens to Participate
3 days ago
Shaikh Nasser Announces Second Edition of 'Qadha', Invites GCC Citizens to Participate
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
2 days ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
2 days ago
Bahrain International Circuit to Host Popular Orange Media Open Track Event
Bahrain and Sri Lanka: A New Chapter in Trade and Economic Cooperation
2 days ago
Bahrain and Sri Lanka: A New Chapter in Trade and Economic Cooperation
Latest Headlines
World News
Beyond the Game: The Four Musketeers' Journey with the Detroit Lions
24 seconds
Beyond the Game: The Four Musketeers' Journey with the Detroit Lions
Wilson High School Basketball Teams Triumph Over West Florence High
46 seconds
Wilson High School Basketball Teams Triumph Over West Florence High
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
1 min
AFC Asian Cup 2023: India and Australia Kick-Off with High Hopes
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
1 min
PR Consultant Julia Wilson Accused of Working as Foreign Agent for China-Linked Organization
Welsh Government Defers Decision on Blaenau Gwent Wind Turbine Development
2 mins
Welsh Government Defers Decision on Blaenau Gwent Wind Turbine Development
South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories
2 mins
South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories
Chelsea to Host Fulham in Pivotal Premier League Encounter: A Battle for Redemption
2 mins
Chelsea to Host Fulham in Pivotal Premier League Encounter: A Battle for Redemption
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
3 mins
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
Cosatu Urges ANC to Fulfill Unmet Obligations to Public Servants
3 mins
Cosatu Urges ANC to Fulfill Unmet Obligations to Public Servants
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
16 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
36 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app