UK TV Licence Fee to Rise by 6.6%: Here's How to Beat the Increase

Residents of the United Kingdom will have to bear a 6.6 percent hike in the annual TV licence fee from April 1, 2024. The fee required to watch or record live television and on-demand BBC programmes will rise from £159 to £169.50. Yet, there's a silver lining for licence holders. If their licence expires before the new rate comes into effect, they can renew it at the current rate in March and save themselves from the increased cost until the following year.

Essential for Live TV and BBC On-Demand Content

A TV licence is mandatory for anyone using a television, computer, or other device to watch or record live broadcasts or to stream BBC on-demand content. However, the licence is not required for streaming non-BBC on-demand services like Netflix and Disney Plus, watching content on platforms like All 4 and Amazon Prime, viewing YouTube, or playing DVDs.

Single Licence, Multiple Users

Interestingly, a single TV licence covers all residents in a single household or those under a joint tenancy agreement. It means the cost of the licence can be shared among multiple users, making it more affordable for everyone. University students, however, need to be aware that a licence is required to watch TV in their own room, though shared areas may be covered by an existing licence.

Businesses and Concessions

Businesses that provide overnight accommodation, such as hotels, need a TV licence for each guest room, with one licence covering up to 15 rooms or units. Concessions are available for certain individuals including those over 75 years old, recipients of Pension Credit, people who are blind, and residents in care homes.