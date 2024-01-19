UK Tribunal Rules Exclusion from WhatsApp Chats During Maternity Leave as Discrimination

In a landmark ruling, a UK employment tribunal has decreed that the exclusion of female staff from work-related WhatsApp group chats while on maternity leave equates to discrimination. The decision underscores the importance of equality laws in ensuring fair treatment for employees, particularly those on maternity leave.

Advertisment

Breaking the Silence on Discrimination

This groundbreaking case surfaced following a lawsuit lodged by Asha Lad against her employer, Lily Head Dental Practice Sales Limited. Lad accused the company of pregnancy discrimination after a senior male colleague denied her re-entry into the work WhatsApp group during her maternity leave. This exclusion, Lad argued, resulted in her isolation as she was unable to partake in work-related discussions and social interactions with her colleagues.

Maternity Leave and Communication

Advertisment

Employment Judge Rob Childe, who presided over the case, iterated that maternity leave should not automatically sever communication channels with colleagues. He stressed the importance of ensuring employees retain the right to choose whether they wish to engage in such group chats.

Ruling in Favour of Equality

In light of these findings, the tribunal upheld Lad's claim for pregnancy and maternity discrimination and victimisation. However, her additional claims involving race discrimination, further pregnancy discrimination, victimisation and unauthorised wage deductions were dismissed. A compensation remedy hearing for Lad is due to be scheduled at a later date, marking a significant step forward in the fight against workplace discrimination.