UK Train Drivers Announce New Strikes Amid Pay Dispute

UK train drivers, represented by the union ASLEF, have declared a new wave of strikes and an overtime ban as part of their longstanding dispute over pay. The strikes are set to put pressure on 16 different train companies nationwide, with the industrial actions slated to occur on various dates in January and February 2024. This comes as an extension of the ongoing unrest within the UK’s transportation sector, with train drivers voicing their demands for improved pay and working conditions.

Long-Running Pay Dispute

The pay dispute has been a thorn in the side of the transportation sector for some time. ASLEF states that the drivers have not received a pay increase since April 2019 and alleges a lack of communication from the Department for Transport for over a year. The union implores the government and train operating companies to present a realistic offer to end the dispute, with the upcoming strikes poised to test new regulations aimed at maintaining a minimum service level during strikes, currently set at 40% for the transport sector.

The Impact of Overtime Ban and Strikes

Alongside the strikes, the drivers will refuse to work overtime from Monday, January 29 until Tuesday, February 6. The refusal to work extra hours—a common practice to maintain a full service schedule—can lead to widespread cancellations even beyond the strike days. This move is expected to exacerbate the already strained travel situation, affecting passengers across the country. The strikes, planned from Tuesday, January 30 to Monday, February 5, will vary in impact each day, affecting different operators.

The Larger Picture

The planned strikes and overtime ban serve to illustrate the larger issue of unrest within the UK’s transport sector. While members of the RMT union have accepted a deal, progress has been stagnant in the ASLEF dispute, with drivers voting to continue strike action until spring. The strikes will only take place at companies contracted to the Department for Transport in England, but the potential disruption may also affect cross-border services into Scotland and Wales. The strikes and overtime ban are significant, marking a continued period of industrial unrest that further highlights the pressing issue of worker compensation and conditions in the transportation industry.