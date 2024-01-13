UK Telecom Providers Set to Adjust Prices: Expert Advice for Mobile Contract Customers

UK citizens are being urged to hold off on signing up for new mobile phone contracts until after the forthcoming inflation figures are released by the Office for National Statistics on January 17. This advice comes as major telecom providers are planning to revise their prices in April, mirroring the rate of inflation reported in December. These impending hikes will have an impact on both new and current contract holders, a practice which has drawn substantial criticism.

The Role of Ofcom and Consumer Advocacy Groups

Ofcom, the industry regulator, has toyed with the idea of banning mid-contract price increases. However, these changes will not take effect prior to the April price adjustments. Consumer advocacy group Which? recommends postponing the decision to commit to a new contract until after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement, particularly with providers who tie their price increases to inflation. They also propose buying phones outright or on interest-free credit and choosing a more flexible, cost-effective SIM-only plan.

The Pricing Strategies of Various Providers

Providers such as EE, Three, BT Mobile, iD Mobile, Talkmobile, Tesco Mobile, Vodafone, O2, and Sky Mobile use a formula based on the previous December’s CPI rate plus an additional 3.9 percent for their pricing strategies. The exception to this rule is Sky Mobile, which does not implement mid-contract price rises, but will increase rates for out-of-contract customers from February 14.

Legal Battles and Deals in the Telecoms Industry

In related news, the Collective Action on Land Lines (CALL) campaign is taking BT to court in a £600m class action lawsuit, alleging that the telecoms giant overcharged 2.3 million landline-only customers between 2015 and 2018. The trial is set for January 29, 2024, with potential compensation of up to £500 for affected customers. In contrast, O2 is offering a £2 per month discount on Amazon Prime membership for pay-monthly customers, extending this offer until the end of 2024.