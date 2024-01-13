en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK Telecom Providers Set to Adjust Prices: Expert Advice for Mobile Contract Customers

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
UK Telecom Providers Set to Adjust Prices: Expert Advice for Mobile Contract Customers

UK citizens are being urged to hold off on signing up for new mobile phone contracts until after the forthcoming inflation figures are released by the Office for National Statistics on January 17. This advice comes as major telecom providers are planning to revise their prices in April, mirroring the rate of inflation reported in December. These impending hikes will have an impact on both new and current contract holders, a practice which has drawn substantial criticism.

The Role of Ofcom and Consumer Advocacy Groups

Ofcom, the industry regulator, has toyed with the idea of banning mid-contract price increases. However, these changes will not take effect prior to the April price adjustments. Consumer advocacy group Which? recommends postponing the decision to commit to a new contract until after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement, particularly with providers who tie their price increases to inflation. They also propose buying phones outright or on interest-free credit and choosing a more flexible, cost-effective SIM-only plan.

The Pricing Strategies of Various Providers

Providers such as EE, Three, BT Mobile, iD Mobile, Talkmobile, Tesco Mobile, Vodafone, O2, and Sky Mobile use a formula based on the previous December’s CPI rate plus an additional 3.9 percent for their pricing strategies. The exception to this rule is Sky Mobile, which does not implement mid-contract price rises, but will increase rates for out-of-contract customers from February 14.

Legal Battles and Deals in the Telecoms Industry

In related news, the Collective Action on Land Lines (CALL) campaign is taking BT to court in a £600m class action lawsuit, alleging that the telecoms giant overcharged 2.3 million landline-only customers between 2015 and 2018. The trial is set for January 29, 2024, with potential compensation of up to £500 for affected customers. In contrast, O2 is offering a £2 per month discount on Amazon Prime membership for pay-monthly customers, extending this offer until the end of 2024.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
Equitas Small Finance Bank's 'Circle of Life' Series Showcases the Journey of a Kite-Maker
As part of its inspiring ‘Circle of Life’ video series, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) presented the victorious journey of Roshan Bibi, a kite-maker hailing from Gujarat. This series, a testament to the unwavering spirit of women entrepreneurs, propelled by the bank’s timely support, centres around their transformative tales. Unfurling the Journey of an Artisan
Equitas Small Finance Bank's 'Circle of Life' Series Showcases the Journey of a Kite-Maker
Best Buy Slashes Price of 86-inch LG 4K TV by $450
35 seconds ago
Best Buy Slashes Price of 86-inch LG 4K TV by $450
University of Arkansas Appoints Brent Williams as Permanent Dean of Walton College
38 seconds ago
University of Arkansas Appoints Brent Williams as Permanent Dean of Walton College
Best Buy Slashes $450 Off 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV: A Limited-Time Deal
12 seconds ago
Best Buy Slashes $450 Off 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV: A Limited-Time Deal
Decoding the Sell Signal: Ten Warning Signs for Investors
24 seconds ago
Decoding the Sell Signal: Ten Warning Signs for Investors
Clarmond Wealth Limited Crosses Voting Rights Threshold in MediaZest Plc
27 seconds ago
Clarmond Wealth Limited Crosses Voting Rights Threshold in MediaZest Plc
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrestling Showdown: Top Contenders Gear Up for Upcoming Matches
5 seconds
Wrestling Showdown: Top Contenders Gear Up for Upcoming Matches
Manhattan Jaspers to Battle Rider Broncs in Pivotal MAAC Basketball Game
18 seconds
Manhattan Jaspers to Battle Rider Broncs in Pivotal MAAC Basketball Game
Fila Unveils New Sportswear Line Fila+ Under Creative Director Lev Tanju
30 seconds
Fila Unveils New Sportswear Line Fila+ Under Creative Director Lev Tanju
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission's Findings
1 min
Accountability Call: Ms. Narcisse Urges KSAMC to Respond to Integrity Commission's Findings
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
2 mins
Bob Casey Takes Early Lead in 2024 Pennsylvania Senate Race: Quinnipiac Survey
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
2 mins
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
2 mins
New Target for Senolytic Therapies Identified: A Step Forward in Anti-Aging Research
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
3 mins
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
3 mins
Emma Hayes to Leave Chelsea for USA National Team: A New Chapter Awaits
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app