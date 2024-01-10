UK Tech Cluster Group Advocates for Policy Reform to Unlock UK’s Tech Potential

The UK Tech Cluster Group’s (UKTCG) recent report, presented in Parliament, lays bare the untapped technological potential of the United Kingdom, stemming from a decade of centralized tech policy and internal departmental silos. This report, presented by Alex Davies-Jones MP, outlined ‘Four Big Ideas’ to harness the potential of technology across the UK, with the goal of promoting social mobility, and ensuring businesses can thrive alongside tech innovation.

Katie Gallagher OBE Advocates for Policy Reform

Katie Gallagher OBE, the managing director of Manchester Digital, emphasized the urgency of policy reform to enhance opportunities for UK tech clusters and businesses. During a reception at the Houses of Parliament, Gallagher advocated for a digital and innovation policy that supports business and individual growth in each region.

‘Four Big Ideas’ to Drive Tech Growth

The report proposed four fundamental ideas to catalyze technology’s potential across the UK: building a competitive tech talent pipeline in every region, driving digital innovation at foundational levels, creating a UK Innovation Policy that includes all regions, and mobilizing ecosystems to support business growth. These ideas aim to ensure economic growth and societal benefits by leveraging new technologies and fostering collaboration between Whitehall, local leadership, and industry.

Addressing the Need for Equality and Inclusion

The report underlined the importance of increasing the proportion of women and people from minority backgrounds in tech, and the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate much needed economic growth and aiding in the modernization of key public services. It calls for policy reform that would unlock the UK’s tech potential and level the playing field for tech businesses in underrepresented regions.

In conclusion, the UKTCG report serves as a clarion call to the government and the tech industry to harness the potential of technology and unlock the potential in every region of the UK. It outlines a roadmap for ensuring new technologies bolster every business, every person, and every place.