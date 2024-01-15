en English
Military

UK Takes Military Action Against Houthi Aggression in Yemen; Urges Cautious Approach to Future Engagements

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
In a significant turn of events, the United Kingdom has launched air strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, aligning with a U.S.-led coalition. This action, executed on January 12, by a Royal Air Force (RAF) Typhoon aircraft from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, is aimed at protecting international shipping routes in the Red Sea, which have faced recurrent threats from the Houthi militia.

Defence Secretary’s Cautious Stance

While the UK has participated in the coalition’s air strikes, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has voiced a cautious stance on future military engagements. In an interview on Sky News, Shapps underscored the significance of freedom of navigation, a fundamental international right that necessitates preservation. He stressed that the UK’s response is a reaction to a Houthi attack on a U.S. destroyer with an anti-ship cruise missile, intercepted timely by a U.S. fighter jet. Shapps stated that the UK will ‘wait and see’ before deciding on further strikes, hinting at the possibility of increased military action should Houthi aggression persist.

Political Reactions and International Implications

Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have also weighed in on the situation, emphasizing the necessity of the military operation while also urging caution in future decisions. They echoed Shapps’ sentiments, highlighting the importance of upholding international maritime norms. However, this action has not been devoid of criticism. Opposition parties have questioned the decision to launch air strikes without consulting Parliament, and former UK ambassadors to Yemen have issued warnings about potential escalation of tensions.

Impact on the Houthi Group and Ongoing Monitoring

The air strikes’ impact on the Houthi group is being assessed, with updates indicating a tangible disruption in their activities. The situation with the Houthi militia in Yemen is under close scrutiny by the UK, signaling an ongoing commitment to maintaining freedom of navigation and safeguarding international rights.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

