en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sustainability

UK Supermarkets to Cease Selling Pre-Packed Fruits and Vegetables by 2024

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:13 pm EST
UK Supermarkets to Cease Selling Pre-Packed Fruits and Vegetables by 2024

In a bold initiative to curb food wastage and plastic use, the UK government has announced that from 2024, major supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, and Lidl will no longer be able to sell pre-packed fruit and vegetables. The new law is part of a wider strategy to encourage customers to pick loose produce instead, thereby reducing both food and plastic waste.

Striving for Sustainable Food Packaging

As per the forthcoming legislation, the UK will see a significant transformation in the way fruits and vegetables are packaged and sold in supermarkets. The move is aimed at addressing the alarming statistics of food waste, which according to a 2021 study, reached 12 stone per person with an average household discarding £1,000 worth of edible food every year.

The anti-waste charity, Wrap, highlighted that only 19% of fruits and vegetables are currently sold loose. However, the organization has set an ambitious target to increase this figure to 30% by the following year, and potentially eliminate up to 80% of packaging within the next three years.

Tackling Plastic Waste

The ban on pre-packed fruits and vegetables is expected to drastically reduce the volume of plastic waste that currently ends up in landfills or is incinerated each year. While certain delicate foods might still require plastic packaging, the overall impact of the regulation is expected to be a significant reduction in plastic waste. This initiative has been widely supported, including by MP Sir Robert Goodwill who has expressed endorsement for the reduction of plastic packaging and the promotion of loose produce.

Impact on Environmental Sustainability

The UK government is hopeful that the ban on pre-packed fruits and vegetables will make a substantial contribution to environmental sustainability. By encouraging the sale of loose fruits and vegetables, the new law not only aims to reduce plastic waste but also promotes a cultural shift towards more responsible consumer behaviour. This move, combined with other similar initiatives, could potentially pave the way for a more sustainable future, both for the UK and globally.

0
Sustainability United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ZAYA 2024: X Corp's Vision for a Revolutionary Tech Experience

By Shivani Chauhan

KANJIPITI 2024: A Global Tech Gathering to Shape the Future

By BNN Correspondents

Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Bhutan's Chhuzom Farmers to Supply Organic Produce to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

X Corp.: Pioneering Innovation and Setting the Pace for Global Progres ...
@Business · 8 hours
X Corp.: Pioneering Innovation and Setting the Pace for Global Progres ...
heart comment 0
Adani Energy Solutions Bags ‘Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023’

By Rafia Tasleem

Adani Energy Solutions Bags 'Global Sustainability Leadership Award 2023'
Modular Homes: Affordable and Sustainable Housing of the Future?

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Modular Homes: Affordable and Sustainable Housing of the Future?
Tamil Nadu’s Textile Industry Powers State’s Renewable Energy Drive

By Rafia Tasleem

Tamil Nadu's Textile Industry Powers State's Renewable Energy Drive
India’s Climate Leadership: Seven Steps Towards a Sustainable Future

By Rafia Tasleem

India’s Climate Leadership: Seven Steps Towards a Sustainable Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements
11 seconds
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements
Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Teams Up With Local Organizations For Environmental Stewardship
18 seconds
Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Teams Up With Local Organizations For Environmental Stewardship
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives
2 mins
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
4 mins
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
5 mins
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
5 mins
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
6 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
6 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
7 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
29 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
31 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app