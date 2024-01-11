UK Steps Up in Yemen Conflict with Authorized Airstrikes

In a significant turn of events, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has greenlit military action against Houthi positions in Yemen, marking the UK's shift towards a more direct role in the ongoing conflict. The decision comes as a response to attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on crucial shipping routes in the Red Sea.

UK Joins the Fray with Airstrikes

Joining the United States, the UK has authorized limited but substantial airstrikes against the Houthi rebels. Likely involving British Typhoon aircraft based at the Akrotiri base in Cyprus, this military action aims to protect the strategically vital maritime security in the Red Sea, a key route for global commerce and energy supplies.

Response to Houthi Aggression

The decision to authorize the airstrikes comes amidst increased aggression from the Houthis and a consequent UN Security Council resolution demanding an end to these attacks. The Ansar Allah movement, better known as the Houthis, has explicitly warned of its intent to target ships linked to Israel or those en route to its ports. This has led the United States and ten other nations to initiate an operation safeguarding Red Sea shipping.

Wider Implications of the Conflict

The conflict in Yemen, ongoing since 2014, has seen the Houthi rebels gain control over significant areas, including the capital, Sana'a. The conflict's intricate regional and international dynamics have seen various parties backing different sides. The United States has further escalated matters by imposing new sanctions against individuals assisting the Houthis. The conflict has precipitated one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, with millions displaced and in dire need of aid.