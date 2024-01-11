en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

UK Steps Up in Yemen Conflict with Authorized Airstrikes

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
UK Steps Up in Yemen Conflict with Authorized Airstrikes

In a significant turn of events, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has greenlit military action against Houthi positions in Yemen, marking the UK’s shift towards a more direct role in the ongoing conflict. The decision comes as a response to attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels on crucial shipping routes in the Red Sea.

UK Joins the Fray with Airstrikes

Joining the United States, the UK has authorized limited but substantial airstrikes against the Houthi rebels. Likely involving British Typhoon aircraft based at the Akrotiri base in Cyprus, this military action aims to protect the strategically vital maritime security in the Red Sea, a key route for global commerce and energy supplies.

Response to Houthi Aggression

The decision to authorize the airstrikes comes amidst increased aggression from the Houthis and a consequent UN Security Council resolution demanding an end to these attacks. The Ansar Allah movement, better known as the Houthis, has explicitly warned of its intent to target ships linked to Israel or those en route to its ports. This has led the United States and ten other nations to initiate an operation safeguarding Red Sea shipping.

Wider Implications of the Conflict

The conflict in Yemen, ongoing since 2014, has seen the Houthi rebels gain control over significant areas, including the capital, Sana’a. The conflict’s intricate regional and international dynamics have seen various parties backing different sides. The United States has further escalated matters by imposing new sanctions against individuals assisting the Houthis. The conflict has precipitated one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, with millions displaced and in dire need of aid.

0
International Relations Military United Kingdom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
37 mins ago
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
In an optimistic forecast for the Philippine economy, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos is confident of achieving a GDP growth rate of 6 to 7 percent in 2023. A projection that, if realized, would rank the Philippines among the fastest-growing economies in Asia this year. Marcos’ confidence stems from a robust growth, improved management of inflation,
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine
2 hours ago
Canada Amps Up Pollution Rebate and Pauses Carbon Price; Trudeau Pledges Aid to Ukraine
Hosting International Summits: Uganda's Assertion Against Pariah State Status
2 hours ago
Hosting International Summits: Uganda's Assertion Against Pariah State Status
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
1 hour ago
Netanyahu Condemns ICC's Decision to Investigate Alleged War Crimes in Gaza
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
1 hour ago
Journalists Unpack NAM and G77 + China Summits, Auditor General’s Report at Media Round Table
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
1 hour ago
Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance
Latest Headlines
World News
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
3 mins
New French Government Announced Following Cabinet Reshuffle
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era
5 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Singles Tennis: An End of an Underdog Era
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
6 mins
Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida's Indian River Lagoon Uncovered
Tasmania's Mammogram Crisis: A Tale of Promises, Delays, and Hope
7 mins
Tasmania's Mammogram Crisis: A Tale of Promises, Delays, and Hope
Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot
9 mins
Unexpected Twist: Adam Niemerg Disqualified from March 19 Primary Ballot
2024 GOP Primaries: Christie Bows Out, Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Uncertain Political Landscape
9 mins
2024 GOP Primaries: Christie Bows Out, Endorses Nikki Haley Amid Uncertain Political Landscape
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Charges Amid Public Controversy
9 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Charges Amid Public Controversy
Super Giants Defeat MI Cape Town in Rain-Interrupted SA20 2024 Match
10 mins
Super Giants Defeat MI Cape Town in Rain-Interrupted SA20 2024 Match
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
12 mins
Kentucky Communities Receive $4.7 Million Grant For Mental Health Crisis Response Teams
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app