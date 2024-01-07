UK State Pension Age to Rise Amid Policy Changes

The age at which UK citizens can claim their state pension is set for a steady increase, reflecting the nation’s rising life expectancy. Currently at 66, the state pension age will rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028, and further to 68 by 2046. Despite a 2017 review suggesting an accelerated increase to 68 by 2039, the plan was deferred due to a slowdown in life expectancy growth. The next retirement age review is due in 2026.

UK’s State Pension Policies

The amount that UK citizens receive as state pension depends on their birth dates and their National Insurance record. At present, the full new state pension is £203.85 per week, while the basic pension stands at £156.20 per week. However, both are bound to increase under the triple lock promise, which guarantees that state pensions rise by the higher of inflation, average earnings or 2.5%. Consequently, the new state pension is set to increase to £221.20 and the basic to £169.50 per week, respectively.

Upcoming Pension Changes

Major changes to the UK’s pension policies are on the horizon. These include the abolition of the pension lifetime allowance, currently capped at £1,073,100, a reduction in the auto-enrolment age from 22 to 18, and the termination of the lower earnings limit for pension contributions, presently £6,240. The state pension itself is due for an 8.5% increase in April, following the triple lock policy.

Implications of the Rising State Pension Age

The Chancellor announced a significant shift in the timetable for the state pension age increase, moving it up by eight years. This means that individuals born after April 5, 1960, will not receive their state pension until after their 66th birthday, and those born after April 5, 1961, will not receive their pension until they reach 67. This decision, which affects those approaching retirement, has sparked concern among organizations like Age UK. They fear the impact on people in ill-health, those caring for relatives, and out of work, and call for a comprehensive analysis and an Independent Pensions Advisory Commission to guide future pension decisions.