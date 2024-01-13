en English
Military

UK Solidifies Support for Ukraine with £2.5 Billion Military Aid Pledge

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:39 am EST
UK Solidifies Support for Ukraine with £2.5 Billion Military Aid Pledge

In an emphatic gesture of support, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a hefty increase in military aid for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv. The pledge amounts to £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) for the year 2024, superseding the annual £2.3 billion provided by the UK in the previous two years. This surge in funding encompasses the ‘largest ever commitment of drones’, with no less than £200 million earmarked for the swift procurement and production of an array of military drones, including surveillance, long-range strike, and sea drones.

UK’s Unwavering Support for Ukraine

Sunak emphasized the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine and underscored the necessity of delivering a potent signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The message was clear: the UK and its allies remain unyielding in their backing. This commitment is further accentuated with the intent to sign a ‘historic’ security cooperation pact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, aiming to lay the foundation for a ‘hundred-year partnership’.

Historic Security Cooperation Pact

The agreement, once signed, will mark a significant turn in the military and strategic ties between the two nations. The latest aid commitment elevates the UK’s total support for Ukraine’s war efforts to almost £12 billion. This includes previously supplied equipment like Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Challenger 2 tanks.

Commitment Against a Stalemate

The announcement comes against a backdrop of a stalemate in the war, with no immediate signs of a breakthrough on the front lines. Yet, the UK’s commitment echoes past reassurances by former British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who, during a November visit to Kyiv, reaffirmed the UK’s ongoing support across moral, diplomatic, economic, and military dimensions.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

