UK Solidifies Support for Ukraine with £2.5 Billion Military Aid Pledge
In an emphatic gesture of support, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a hefty increase in military aid for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv. The pledge amounts to £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) for the year 2024, superseding the annual £2.3 billion provided by the UK in the previous two years. This surge in funding encompasses the ‘largest ever commitment of drones’, with no less than £200 million earmarked for the swift procurement and production of an array of military drones, including surveillance, long-range strike, and sea drones.
UK’s Unwavering Support for Ukraine
Sunak emphasized the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine and underscored the necessity of delivering a potent signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The message was clear: the UK and its allies remain unyielding in their backing. This commitment is further accentuated with the intent to sign a ‘historic’ security cooperation pact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, aiming to lay the foundation for a ‘hundred-year partnership’.
Historic Security Cooperation Pact
The agreement, once signed, will mark a significant turn in the military and strategic ties between the two nations. The latest aid commitment elevates the UK’s total support for Ukraine’s war efforts to almost £12 billion. This includes previously supplied equipment like Storm Shadow cruise missiles and Challenger 2 tanks.
Commitment Against a Stalemate
The announcement comes against a backdrop of a stalemate in the war, with no immediate signs of a breakthrough on the front lines. Yet, the UK’s commitment echoes past reassurances by former British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who, during a November visit to Kyiv, reaffirmed the UK’s ongoing support across moral, diplomatic, economic, and military dimensions.
