Business

UK Shopper Challenges Asda’s Pricing, Sparks Debate on TikTok

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:54 am EST
UK Shopper Challenges Asda's Pricing, Sparks Debate on TikTok

Emma Carter, a UK-based mother of five, is challenging Asda’s pricing structure after her online grocery order totalled £82, inclusive of a £5 delivery fee. Carter used the popular social media platform TikTok to express her discontent, labelling the prices as an ‘absolute joke’ and declaring her intention to shift her patronage to Morrisons and Farmfoods in pursuit of better savings. The items she highlighted in her video included meat, cheese, sun cream, and toilet rolls.

Asda: The Cheapest Supermarket for Most of 2023

Despite Carter’s assertions, a comparative analysis of the UK’s eight largest supermarkets for the year 2023 revealed that Asda had maintained the most competitive prices for the majority of months. This suggests that Carter’s selection of branded items, such as Nivea and Piz Buin sun creams, could have played a significant role in amplifying her shopping bill.

Consumer Sentiment Divides on TikTok

The video, posted under the username emmacarter68, has attracted a significant viewership of over 464,200. Opinions among her TikTok followers are split. Some have expressed agreement with Carter’s sentiments, even deciding to switch their shopping habits to other supermarkets like Tesco. However, others have pointed out that opting for store brands over premium ones could result in substantial savings.

The Broader Picture: UK Grocery Shopping Trends

UK consumers spent a staggering £13.7 billion on groceries in the lead-up to Christmas, representing a 7% increase from the previous year. This surge in spending comes as shoppers seek out bargains and switch to discounters to counteract price inflation. The fastest-growing grocery chains were Aldi and Lidl, with sales rising 13.8% and 9.9% respectively in the three months leading to Christmas. Asda, on the other hand, lost the largest portion of the market share, 0.4 percentage points, even as its sales rose 3.4%.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

