UK Sheep Population Plunges to Decade Low

The UK's sheep population has plummeted to its lowest point since 2011, according to recent figures from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra). As of June 1, 2023, the sheep count stands at approximately 31.8 million, marking a 4.1% decrease from the previous year.

Sharp Decline in Female Breeding Population

The female breeding flock, instrumental in sustaining sheep populations, has also suffered a decline of 2.4% compared to 2022, amounting to a total of 15 million head. This dip includes a significant decrease in the number of ewes intended for breeding or slaughter, which fell by 219,000. Additionally, the count of ewes kept for first-time breeding dwindled by 168,000.

Factors Behind the Decline

The primary drivers contributing to these declines are believed to be the escalating costs of feed and other vital inputs, coupled with market uncertainty. These elements have prompted farmers to curtail their production efforts. Notably, the lamb population under one year of age witnessed the steepest drop, with 998,000 fewer lambs, potentially indicating a smaller or delayed lamb crop for the current season.

Adverse weather conditions, including a wet and cold spring, along with reports of fluctuating scanning rates within the industry, are thought to be factors behind this trend.

Upon examining the data by nation, Wales has experienced the most significant contraction, with a 4.2% reduction in its female breeding flock year-on-year. England and Scotland have also faced declines in their breeding female sheep populations, at 1.6% and 1.7% respectively.