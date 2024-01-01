UK Sees 36% Decrease in Migrant Channel Crossings: A Victory for Sunak’s Immigration Policy

For the first time since records began five years ago, no migrants crossed the Channel over the Christmas period. The number of migrants arriving in the UK on small boats in 2023 decreased by nearly 36% compared to the previous year. There have been no crossings since December 16, with the total number of arrivals likely to be just over 64% of the previous year’s total.

Direct Outcome of Diplomatic and Policy Efforts

This decline in crossings signals a significant boost for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who, in his commitment to voters, pledged to ‘stop the boats’. The observed decrease in the number of migrants seeking to reach the UK via the Channel signifies a direct outcome of the diplomatic and policy efforts under Sunak’s administration, marking a fulfillment of one of his key immigration pledges.

Significance of Bilateral Agreements

Central to this achievement are the migration agreements that the UK government has signed with several countries, including Albania and France. These deals have proven instrumental in managing and reducing the flux of migrants, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing complex issues like irregular migration.

Progress Towards Government’s Objectives

Moreover, the UK government is working on a new treaty with Rwanda for the relocation of asylum seekers. This development, coupled with the decrease in Channel crossings, reflects promising progress towards the UK government’s objectives in managing migration. The news serves as a testament to the effectiveness of bilateral agreements in handling intricate matters and stands as evidence of the government’s commitment to its immigration policy.

