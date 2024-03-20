UK Saudi Student Clubs Host Ramadan Quran Recitation; Jeddah Embraces Eco-Friendly Ramadan Practices

Saudi student clubs in the UK have kickstarted a series of Quran recitation competitions for the holy month of Ramadan, aiming to deepen the spiritual and cultural connections among Saudi scholarship students across Britain. Concurrently, in a significant shift towards sustainability, many Jeddah hotels and restaurants are implementing eco-friendly practices for Ramadan, focusing on reducing food wastage and promoting environmental consciousness.

Strengthening Ties Through Quran Recitation

With the supervision of the Saudi Cultural Bureau, members from 21 student clubs are engaging in remote Quran recitation competitions. This setup not only facilitates wider participation but also ensures the events' adherence to high quality and professionalism. Judges, including Quran memorizers and certified experts, are assessing participants based on criteria like intonation and performance quality. The competitions began last weekend, with separate sessions for women, children, and men, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual bonds among Saudi students in the UK.

Emphasizing Sustainability in Jeddah's Ramadan Celebrations

In Jeddah, a notable shift towards sustainable Ramadan practices is taking place among hospitality establishments. The Ritz Carlton, among others, is leading the charge by minimizing food waste and partnering with Etaam, a local charity, to distribute surplus food to those in need. Efforts extend to sourcing ingredients locally, reducing the environmental impact of Ramadan festivities. These initiatives not only underscore a commitment to sustainability but also enrich the Ramadan experience for guests and the community alike.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

Both in the UK and Jeddah, these initiatives highlight a thoughtful blending of tradition with contemporary concerns. The Quran recitation competitions in the UK serve to maintain spiritual and cultural heritage among Saudi students abroad, while Jeddah's eco-friendly Ramadan practices reflect a growing awareness and responsibility towards the planet. Such efforts showcase the dynamic ways in which communities can honor traditions while embracing modern values like sustainability and inclusivity.

As Ramadan continues, these initiatives offer valuable insights into how tradition and modernity can coexist harmoniously. Whether through fostering spiritual connections among students abroad or promoting environmental consciousness in Ramadan celebrations, these efforts reflect a broader trend towards mindful and sustainable practices in cultural and religious observances.